Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.42. Watsco has a one year low of $364.19 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

