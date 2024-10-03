Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $219.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

