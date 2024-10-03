Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $87.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Willey bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

