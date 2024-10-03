Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 286,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

