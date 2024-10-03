Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Insider Activity

EPR opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

