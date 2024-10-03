Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $92.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Shares of WAL opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

