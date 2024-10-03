Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $71,733.55 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zumiez Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
