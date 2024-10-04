Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,701 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,821.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

