Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QCOM opened at $168.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.