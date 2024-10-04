Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $36.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alkermes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

