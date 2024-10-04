Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

