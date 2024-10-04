Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $18,150.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,579.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of -433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Report on PINE

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.