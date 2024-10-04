Analysts Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Target Price at C$15.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.