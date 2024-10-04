Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$22.54

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.52 and a 52-week high of C$25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1566697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

