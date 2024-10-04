AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.4 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

