Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

