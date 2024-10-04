Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of BUD opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $5,142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,041 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

