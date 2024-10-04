Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.35 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $6,146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

