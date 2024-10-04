Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.81.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $389.92 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $395.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.01 and its 200 day moving average is $323.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $225,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,962.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.