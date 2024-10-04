Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.38.

Aritzia Price Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$50.27 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.16 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8012959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

