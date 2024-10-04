Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reissued a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,363,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 406,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.