Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on November 7th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BKRIF opened at C$10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.
About Bank of Ireland Group
