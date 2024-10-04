Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on November 7th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKRIF opened at C$10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.