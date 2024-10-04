Barclays Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $135.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $146.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 483.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,056,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Allegion by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,902,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

