Barclays Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $300.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.98.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

