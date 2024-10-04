Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

