Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.