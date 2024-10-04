BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.2127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

