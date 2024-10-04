BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $146,752.02 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,794,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,365,152.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

