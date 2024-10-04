BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $146,752.02 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,794,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,365,152.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- What is a SEC Filing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.