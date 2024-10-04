BMO Capital Markets Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $191.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $183.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

