Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $145.00

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $153.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

