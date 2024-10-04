Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

About Burberry Group

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

