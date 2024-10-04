CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $577.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $577.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. TD Cowen upped their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.60.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $512.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $512.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

