CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarGurus Stock Performance
Shares of CARG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.