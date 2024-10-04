CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,722.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,683 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

