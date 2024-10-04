Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

