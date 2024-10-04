Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

