Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $16,988,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,258,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,171,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

