Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,474.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

