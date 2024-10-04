Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ciena by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $65.24 on Friday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

