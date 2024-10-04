Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

CCEP stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

