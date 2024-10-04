Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78 on October 25th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7811 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.9 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.51. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
