Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.