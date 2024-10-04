Contrasting Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.17 $2.92 million ($0.04) -433.00 Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.13 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.48

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10% Sotherly Hotels 1.88% 6.82% 0.84%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

