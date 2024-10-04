Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Insider Sells $627,200.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

