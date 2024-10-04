Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRGY. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

