Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.58.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

CR stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.640492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

