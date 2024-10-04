Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

