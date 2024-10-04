Darlene Noci Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $508,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $422,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

Shares of NUVL opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth $17,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

