Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $5,241,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

