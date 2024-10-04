Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

