Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 5,793,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at $308,280,126.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,182,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,427,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,896,000 after acquiring an additional 633,170 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,445,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,163,000 after acquiring an additional 619,621 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

