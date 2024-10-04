Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $188.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

